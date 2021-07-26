Protesters march through Sydney (Image: AAP//Mick Tsikas)

It’s somewhat of a grim gift when you’re writing a column on bullshit and you’re given a ghastly cluster of the stuff.

Sky News delivered in spades.

As anti-lockdown protesters were planning to take to Australian streets with ludicrous claims and to post fiendishly selfish selfies with placards about “freedoms”, the pundits at Sky slathered on their own version of the anti-science messaging.