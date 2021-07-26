As anti-lockdown protesters were planning to take to Australian streets with ludicrous claims and to post fiendishly selfish selfies with placards about “freedoms”, the pundits at Sky slathered on their own version of the anti-science messaging.
Tory Shepherd is an Adelaide-based freelance journalist. After studying anthropology she joined The Advertiser, where she still writes a regular column. You can also catch her on ABC Adelaide and in Cosmos Magazine. Tory is a Walkley Awards judge, a Churchill Fellow, and the author of On Freedom.
