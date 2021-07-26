For years now, the commentariat has lamented the dearth of good public policy reform in Australia, comparing the current generation of politicians with greater figures from the 1980s and 1990s -- Hawke and Keating, and John Howard in his first two terms. It's been much more rare for that lamentation to actually result in a serious analysis of why governments, both at the federal and state levels, are no longer as reformist as they used to be.

John Daley, one of Australia's best public policy thinkers, has done exactly that in his final report for the Grattan Institute, which examines what failed and successful reforms of the last ten years have had in common -- and what that tells us about impediments to reform in Australia.

It's a cracker of a report that should be bookmarked by every senior public servant, staffer, journalist and minister, even if they won't necessarily like his conclusions.