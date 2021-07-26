Australian women’s water polo team captain Rowie Webster (Image: AAP/Darren England)

On Saturday the Australian women's water polo team beat Canada in its first match in Tokyo -- but the celebrations were way more muted than at previous Olympic Games.    

Triple Olympian and captain of the Aussie Stingers Rowie Webster tells Crikey what it’s like to compete in a pandemic. 

Cardboard beds and dorm-style rooms

Most Olympic Games are famous for village life -- late-night parties stocked with bowls of condoms -- but there's no partying this year. Athletes are largely confined to their country’s headquarters when they’re not training or competing.