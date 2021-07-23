Last month a teary Sarah Gilbert received a standing ovation at Wimbledon. Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford, is one of the pandemic’s great heroes. She led the team that developed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is saving lives across the world.

But here in Australia, AZ’s reputation has been trashed as fears about the rare risk of blood clots were magnified by politicians, health experts and the media, creating an impenetrable wall of hesitancy. Doubt spread while Australia was cosily COVID-free so by the time Delta had put half the country into lockdown the damage was done.

Young people desperate to be vaccinated are being talked out of it by GPs, so they're going doctor-shopping for places that will give them the vaccine. Older Australians most at risk of death from COVID are “waiting for Pfizer”.