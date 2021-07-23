This week, the world has been getting rolling snapshots showing just how much governments and their agencies track and monitor citizens. It came with a look under the hood at the shadowy network of largely unregulated private companies that build the tools governments use.

It’s been the biggest exposé of government spying since the 2013 Snowden revelations and came courtesy of a global investigative journalism collaboration working off leaked data, exposing the largest government-backed hacking of phones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, political opposition -- even people complaining of sexual harassment.

It demonstrated that the Pegasus hack has become the tool of choice for authoritarian governments wanting to keep an eye on inconvenient citizens. Reports are still rolling out but it’s already shaking politics from Mexico to India. Here’s what we know so far: