If Julie Bishop thinks she suffered from so-called gender deafness as a politician, then Annastacia Palaszczuk must have misogyny muteness after her very public humiliation by John Coates.

The Queensland premier appeared to be struck dumb by the sheer appalling-ness of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president, who chose a global press conference to berate, demean and patronise her.

Despite this morning's efforts of the News Corp Olympic toadies to justify the dinosaur’s behaviour (as opposed to the excellent takedown on him by the great Greg Baum in the Nine mastheads), Palaszczuk’s silent reaction raises questions about how much responsibility female politicians should take for their own problems. Why didn’t she speak up for herself earlier?