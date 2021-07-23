Australia's soccer win over Argentina in the Olympics last night -- 810,000 on 7Mate. Easily out rated the second ep of this series of The Batchelor with 595,000 on Ten. The Front Bar on Seven, 605,000 was Olympic themed. The Batch did top the NRL which averaged 587,000 (a close game instead of a blow out - same rules!).

The games and The Front Bar, not to mention a strong effort from the News in the regions, saw Seven win. Tonight its games and AFL.

The ABC had Foreign Correspondent, 639,000, followed by Q&A, 462,000, with Virginia Trioli and a calm, considered discussion. The guests lifted the tone of the debate, not to mention the quality.