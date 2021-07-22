Why did the ABC pull the episode of Win The Week at the last minute last night? Its substitute was a repeat of an ep from the Hard Quiz Kids which attracted 737,000 and beat the debut of the new series of The Batchelor with 568,000.

The repeat out-rated the usual figures (502,000 the previous Wednesday) for Win the Week, which is a harsh, grating program.

Yes The Bachelor did well for Ten and with the younger demos (16 to 39) but how can 245,000 people watching in the 16 to 39 demo nationally (of which 30,000 are in the regions) be termed a ratings win? Seven News had more viewers in the demo in Sydney than did The Bach.