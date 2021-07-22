Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday hinted at the possibility of chartering further commercial flights to bring stranded Afghan employees who worked with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to Australia, after media reports the government is considering re-establishing some diplomatic presence in the country.

"Where necessary, if we have to have facilitated commercial flights to bring them to Australia, I know Australians would support that."

It's a very small glimmer of hope to the thousands of interpreters, fixers and other support staff who helped Australia's military and diplomatic efforts during the 20-year conflict. Last month, a series of charter flights brought about 80 locally engaged Afghan employees and their families to Australia. But many are still stuck in Kabul, or out in the provinces, separated from family and facing death threats from the Taliban.