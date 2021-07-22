It’s an extraordinary move by one of the most powerful lobby groups in the country that could end up backfiring and raising attention about the problems it was hoping to hide.

ClubsNSW is today seeking a gag order against former employee and whistleblower Troy Stolz, who has spoken out against the "alarming" scale of money laundering in pokies rooms at local clubs and pubs across the state.

The lobby group is trying to stop him from speaking to journalists while it sues him for blowing the whistle on alleged money laundering through the state’s poker machines.