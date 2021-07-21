Tuesday night and the standout was the second part of the ABC four-parter Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb. Patient, well-made TV and a stand out for a second week. The program is why the ABC is vital and necessary. It showed up the commercial networks for being weak-kneed enablers.

The program averaged 833,000 after 842,000 the week before. It beat Beauty And The Geek on Nine with 762,000. Australian Survivor on Ten averaged 898,000. Farmer Wants A Wife -- 1.24 million ahead of tonight's finale, which will air just ahead of the Matildas playing Japan in the first Olympics match. Ten starts The Batchelor tonight --- no social distancing! The Weakest Link on Nine managed just 372,000.

Regional top five: Seven News, 675,000; Seven News 6.30, 649,000; Farmer Wants A Wife, 474,000; Home and Away, 437,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 405,000.