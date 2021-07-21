Federal politicians are not identifying the people and organisations that give them gifts or services because a loophole in guidelines means they are not required to disclose the information -- which leaves them open to looking as if they’re obstructing accountability measures.

Nearly 40 years ago the House of Representatives passed a resolution requiring federal MPs to provide a statement of “registrable interests”, and those of their spouses and children. These include shares, real estate, company directorships, gifts, sponsored travel or hospitality -- and anything else that could be seen to create a conflict of interest.

The purpose, according to the resolution’s explanatory notes, was to keep the public informed of any such conflicts.