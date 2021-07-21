A few years ago it would have been unthinkable that anyone in Victoria would describe Crown as unfit to hold a casino licence in Melbourne. What a difference a few royal commissions makes.

After the counsel assisting the Melbourne royal commission into Crown, Adrian Finanzio SC, made the extraordinary declaration yesterday that the casino giant should lose its Melbourne licence, both the Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien were suddenly united in their condemnation of a gambling giant that had run roughshod over both sides of politics for decades.

“It is clear that what has gone on there should not have gone on,” Andrews, who had resisted calls for a royal commission, said.