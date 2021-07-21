The two most powerful remaining billionaire media moguls in the Australian market, Rupert Murdoch and Kerry Stokes, don’t say much in public these days but this year both have declared their opposition to a world that has gone too “woke”.
In the case of Stokes, it happened yesterday when he appeared on his own Seven Network to celebrate the life of the late David Leckie and declared:
He was a rock star. No, we won’t see anything like him again. We are too woke today. No company would have the sort of flamboyance that David brought.
