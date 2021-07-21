Paul Kelly — the other, other, dud Paul Kelly — is always happy to help out a Liberal mate.
Kelly, “editor-at-large” for The Australian, of course, memorably explained that the role of his paper, the local flagship of a foreign political party known as News Corp, was to support the Coalition in Australia — indeed, it was its “working rule”. Kelly fulfils that pledge today with an effort to provide Scott Morrison with a convincing argument as to why he needs to shift from net zero “preferably” by 2050 to a hard commitment to 2050 like numerous other countries.
Kelly’s pitch for Morrison is that Australia can’t stand in the way of international capital, now running strongly against fossil fuels, with the prime minister’s task “ensuring Australia’s industry is not brought undone by financial power harnessed to green utopianism”. He throws in the EU’s playing field-levelling carbon border adjustment mechanism as well, but doesn’t think that’s a big threat, a view the bloviator-at-large might change if the Americans decide to adopt it as well as part of their trade war with China.
It’s not a bad pitch — you can picture Morrison, a dog-eared copy of Kelly’s column stapled to his talking points, rising in the joint party room, as much in anger as in sorrow, to shrug and declare that his hand has been forced by evil foreigners and global financial interests and Australia will have to sign up to a more ambitious target — though don’t worry, we’ll leave out agriculture and establish a $10 billion regional adjustment fund for the Nats to rort.
We’ve been here before with the idea of blaming the international financial system — or what Kelly variously describes as “financial power” and “the financial wolves” — over climate change. It’s a line famously pushed by far-right conspiracy theorist Malcolm Roberts, currently stuffed down the back of a chair in the Senate somewhere. Roberts claims “fraudulent global warming” is “driven by the Club of Rome, the World Bank, the UN and international bankers such as Rockefeller and Rothschild’s banking interests”.
Scrubbed clean of its offensive overtones, Kelly’s version is that the world’s central banks, major investors and biggest corporations have accepted “green utopianism” and the tide of money they control is simply too great for a nation the size of Australia to stand in the way of. Some sort of sacrifice to the financial gods is required to placate their irrational obsession — as small as possible to spare us from their wrath.
In spruiking this line, Kelly gives away much about his own fears and desires — and those of the organisation from which he has shouted power to truth for so long. In particular, that capitalism and the market — usually the objects of slavish adoration by Kelly and his confreres — are only good as long as they serve up the outcomes reactionaries want. Once the invisible hand plays you cards you don’t like, it needs to be attacked.
This power is beyond the control of any government or any public. It has no democratic legitimacy. It can make and break companies and redirect the trajectory of nations.
No legitimacy! Ouch! Except such unfettered market power is what Kelly and News Corp have been championing for decades as part of the neoliberal project: governments must get out of the way and allow markets — which are the true democracy, because they reflect the expressed, not merely the stated, will of the people — to achieve the most efficient possible outcomes.
That was great when it meant crushing unions, undermining wages, removing environmental regulation, reducing corporate taxes and allowing large corporations to dictate policy. Not so great now.
Try as he might, though, Kelly can’t break free from News Corp’s climate denialism. “What is the price paid and who pays it?” Kelly demands — echoing a question News Corp journalists were instructed to bark and scream at Bill Shorten during the 2019 election campaign. What Kelly will never ask, because News Corp remains staunchly denialist, is what the cost will be of inaction.
Maybe ask the Germans and the Belgians, Paul. Or the Americans and Canadians. Or thousands of Australians in regional communities that still haven’t been able to rebuild after the summer of 2019-20. They can start giving you an idea of the cost. Or better yet, ask insurance companies that are now refusing to provide insurance in north Queensland. Ask the world’s reinsurance giants, who have to work out how to cover the financial risk posed by catastrophic weather events caused by global warming. They haven’t been captured by “green utopianism”, they’re terrified of losing money.
At least the bloviator understands that 2050 is a furphy, and that action by 2030 is now the international priority. In doing so, he’s already identified exactly why a Morrison embrace of 2050, no matter how much confected fury erupts from Barnaby Joyce, will be way too little and far too late. But Kelly can help with that problem when Morrison comes to it.
What’s with multiple terrible little men named Paul Kelly working for Murdoch…
One’s a brilliant songwriter, the other the Chief Medical Officer. Thankfully nothing to do with Murdoch.
Another was a great footballer for Sydney Swans.
It takes a huge effort of historical memory to recall it, but there was once a time when Paul Kelly was mandatory reading for people interested in Australian politics. That was last century, and it is now 2021. From that, to pontificator-in-chief for a strident right-wing propaganda sheet, it has been a sad – and total – decline.
And he is a pompous old git!
Exactly. Kelly’s analysis of Australia in transition in the 1980s and 1990s was thoughtful and rational even if you didn’t agree with all of it. But what looked like even-handedness at that time now looks like it was just relief that the Hawke Government’s opening up of the economy to the global market marked the end of any more Whitlamite socialist tendencies in Oz politics. Unfortunately Kelly and his ilk hadn’t bothered to consider that a global market brought with it lots of other global forces – other cultures, other religions, other moral and sexual norms, international rules, and now a global environmental crisis. Just like the Bush administration fell at the first hurdle when it was tested on liberty, justice and the rule of law by 9/11 – introducing Guantanomo, torture and Islamophobia – Australian conservatives couldn’t handle the truth of a global world. Lots of PWALUs (people who aren’t like us) and global problems that need to be solved by something other than individual self-interest. Their retreat into isolationism, intolerance and xenophobia has been pitiful.
Had to stop myself cheering out aloud reading this fine piece by BK. Talk about nailing Kelly et bloviating al’s arses to the mast flying the colours of neoliberal hypocrisy. Take a bow, Bernard, and thank you.
We should take pause when a denialist asserts that global warming is a fraud perpetuated by such as The Club of Rome. It is nonsense, but it is also a red herring to distract us from the main game. Instead of defending their argument, we should focus on fossil carbon as the cause of global warming, and 100% non-fossil energy as its cure.
The Club of Rome foolishly claimed that when the then-proven reserves of various minerals ran out (in 1980 or so), the world will have run out of mineral resources. Yet that is precisely the religious fiction that gives meaning to the word “renewables”. We should face the facts – renewability is not the problem and renewables cannot provide the cure.
There is a contradiction in the so-called conservatives opposing market-oriented provisions to price carbon dioxide emissions.