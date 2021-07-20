Tour de France withdrawal -- an annual complaint. Hard to treat, especially with borders closed and travel curtailed. French produce and its derivatives needed to ease the pains. Ideal lockdown treatments: Farmer Wants A Wife for Seven -- 1.16 million national viewers, the most watched non-news program. After the Katie Hopkins Big Brother debacle, Seven needs a nice story winner and this series of Farmer is just the tonic.

Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention with 961,000 just topped its lead in -- the second ep of Australian Survivor with 954,000. Nine’s Beauty and The Geek had 790,000 viewers.

But these programs were ephemera. The real story was the spread of the Delta strain, which saw Seven’s 6pm news jump to 1.97 million viewers and Nine’s 6pm news jump to nearly 1.56 million -- with 410,000 in Melbourne and 382,000 in Sydney, the top two audiences for any program anywhere. In the regions, Seven News averaged 740,000. All around their highs for quite a while.