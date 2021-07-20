Australian cities are running out of space to bury the dead, causing the cost of burials to skyrocket. But land scarcity isn't the only thing causing the price hike. Large funeral companies and a sector with almost no regulation and little price transparency mean many people are paying for services they don’t want or need.

The funeral industry is a massive money-making machine. Projected revenue for 2020-21 is $1.6 billion, with Australia’s ageing population fuelling that figure. The sector was only moderately affected by the pandemic. The number of Australians aged 85 years and over is expected to double to more than 1 million people by 2042.

Funerals can cost thousands, with many grieving families unaware of their choices when it comes to saying goodbye to their loved ones.