Federal ministers are continuing to duck questions and defend their maladministration of a project to fund commuter car parks which funnelled millions of dollars to Coalition-held seats ahead of the 2019 election.

At a spillover Senate estimates hearing yesterday, the Australian National Audit Office’s (ANAO) executive director Brian Boyd confirmed staff in then urban infrastructure minister Alan Tudge’s office allocated the funding by devising a list of the top 20 marginal electorates and consulting Coalition MPs and candidates.

Tudge’s office did not respond to Crikey’s requests for comment. He has not spoken about the issue since the auditor-general’s report was released three weeks ago. But current Urban Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher has repeatedly stepped up to back the rorting of the Urban Congestion Fund (UCF). Speaking to ABC’s 7.30 last night, he said funding for car parks was based on need.