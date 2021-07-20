While carbon capture and storage is a scam that has already taken billions of taxpayer dollars and is now taking hundreds of millions of dollars more, the bigger problem is that the idea of a relatively straightforward transition to net zero is based on CCS working. And it doesn't.

A new analysis by West Australian journalist and former oil and gas engineer Peter Milne has exposed just how poorly Chevron's Gorgon LNG project on Barrow Island off the WA coast has performed at its intended goal of sequestering millions of tonnes of CO 2 in underground storage.