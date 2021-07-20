Located somewhere between the most ossified forms of kabuki and an episode of the Keystone Cops, the performances from politicians and stenographer journalists over cybersecurity always offer entertainment despite their ritualistic nature.

For years, the Australian government, often in league with its Five Eyes allies, has been complaining about cyberattacks by "foreign actors", while ostentatiously declining to identify who those actors were -- while happily briefing journalists on background that it was China/Russia/etc.

Then back in May, Peter Dutton told Nine's Anthony Galloway in an "exclusive interview" of a change of approach -- he was going to name names. "Where it’s in our interests to call out -- whether it’s Russia or China or North Korea or somebody else -- we will call them out."