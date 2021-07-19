NSW is a crisis. COVID-19 numbers have spiralled out of control. The state is locked down like never before. Residents, voluntarily imprisoned in their own homes for the sake of public health, are desperate for the light at the end of the tunnel, for some hope that their sacrifice is paying off.

That is why NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian must immediately begin releasing the daily total number of COVID-19 cases on TikTok, the short video social media platform.

If this sounds absurd to you, let me tell you something that’s even more absurd: for the last week a TikTok comedian named Jon-Bernard Kairouz has been releasing the state’s COVID-19 cases before NSW Health, before journalists, before anyone.