A close night that was dominated by the 6pm Seven News (1.62 million nationally), Nine News (1.48 million) and the 7pm ABC News (1.15 million). Farmer Wants A Wife (1.14 million national viewers) easily accounted for the return of Australian Survivor on Ten (934,000) and Nine’s dying Beauty And The Geek (567,000 against 1 million for the debut a week ago -- a nasty 43% loss).

The Tour de France had 137,000 people the final stage coverage from 11pm to 2am (it ended closer to 4am). Paris looked gorgeous in the late afternoon and early evening.

On Saturday night, the third Rugby Union Test between Australia and France (won by the Wallabies with 14 players for 75 minutes) averaged 691,000 national viewers -- that was more than the AFL on Saturday night on Seven (578,000) and more than any NRL game on Nine on Friday night or Sunday afternoon. A win for the Wannbees and a bigger win for Rugby Union. The series was tied 1 test all going into the game.