For Australia’s media, we’re in the "three bears" lockdown: is it too hard, too soft, too hot, too cold? As a result, we’re trapped in a Freudian fixation on the narcissism of small differences in the latest round in the pandemic wars for attention.

Finely delineated policy options to make people stay home turn into existential threats as the debate lights up across divides old and new: left vs right, Twitter vs Facebook, News/Seven vs Nine/ABC, AstraZeneca vs Pfizer, Melbourne vs Sydney and, of course, WA vs the rest.

As premiers and senior health officials have taken on the job of news reporters, journalists have turned to “accountability” with a forensic drilling into the intricacies of the efficacy of state-by-state variations of stay-at-home orders.