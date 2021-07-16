This week gave us Kevin Rudd's spectacular intervention in Australia's desperate vaccine rollout (and plenty of drama in the aftermath), Donald Trump's choice words at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and Scott Morrison continuing his search for an issue that's his responsibility.
But how closely have you been paying attention?
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.