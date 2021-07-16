Australians lamenting lockdown this morning might spare a thought for the growing number of nations that have been brought to the brink during the pandemic.

While we grapple with such first world problems as whether a florist is an essential service, from the Caribbean to the Middle East and Africa there is turmoil exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

As well as those traditionally turbulent names, there some like South Africa and Cuba that have not faced such upheaval in decades. And some, like Lebanon, are facing failed-nation status.