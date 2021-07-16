From riches to a wasteland. As the only TV of interest last night was a lonely AFL match in distant Perth, and a megahard Tour de France final stage in the Pyrenees which saw a second tough stage win in a row by Tadej Pogacar. The rest of the night was horizontal -- Q&A amused with more on the Delta variant (sighhhh). The TDF averaged 247,000 from 9.30pm until the early hours of Friday morning.

While the AFL game averaged just 561,000 nationally for Seven it gave Seven the night. Just 133,000 watched the game on Fox Footy, which is nothing to boast about either. The AFL audience for Seven was lower than normal (Fremantle playing Geelong in Perth is not a big deal in Melbourne, especially with much of Melbourne drinking and eating before the lockdown started).

Foreign Correspondent topped the AFL with 582,000 and Q&A (hosted by Virginia Trioli) went close and jumped to 502,000 nationally from 8.30pm, thanks to the snap hard lockdown in Victoria announced late in the day. Professor Mary McLaws made a lot of sense on Q&A last night, as did Virginia Trioli.