Yesterday's papers From editor-in-chief and mahogany-row heavy to "supplier" -- such is the life of News Corp’s fleet of former editors, time-servers and friends of the family as the company’s bean-counters tighten the controls on newspaper budgets.
Changes were flagged on Monday, with an email seen by Crikey from the News Corp finance department -- the various papers and other businesses in News Corp Australia will have to get approval from said department, rather than the editors and other senior executives:
From 12 July 2021, we are requesting suppliers A. Ensure all invoices are sent directly to our Accounts Payable email address and B. Include a News Corp Australia employee name and email address on the invoice in the 'Attention to' section.
