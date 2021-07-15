The Olympic Games are upon us, and reliably they will focus some attention on divisive social issues. They’re supposed to be about friendship, but arguably their real value has always been in their ability to draw the highest number of eyeballs to the visible demonstration of the things that divide us.

Ever since Ben Johnson broke the world record for the 100 metres at the 1988 Seoul Olympics -- a race in which six of the eight finalists failed drug tests at some point in their careers -- the Games have been synonymous with cheating. Performance enhancement, super-suits, backward glances at East German world records: humanity at its best and worst simultaneously.

The ethics of cheating are straightforward enough, assuming the existence of a level genetic playing field. That assumption -- or rather the sub-assumption of binary genders -- is becoming increasingly shaky, causing conniptions across the sporting globe.