A paltry one hour of training. A handful of recommendations implemented. Summits postponed. Allegations ignored. Politicians excused.

The government’s approach to addressing parliamentary sexual violence has been abysmal. While plenty of reviews and recommendations have been announced, the actual substance of these inquiries have been lacklustre, resulting in lip service over action from our elected officials.

One "action" taken will be to introduce training for parliamentarians to deal with sexual assault, bullying and harassment. But training won’t happen until September, will go for as little as one hour, and will be completely optional for MPs.