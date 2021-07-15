Environmentalism can feel futile in the face of government inaction, Australia’s gas-led recovery and increasingly frequent extreme temperatures, weather events and natural disasters.

But change is occurring and support for climate groups is growing, as environmentalist, writer and researcher Robyn Gulliver, writer, editor and former professor Jill L. Ferguson and climate advocate and volunteer Jan McNicol told a Crikey Talks event for subscribers this afternoon.

Ferguson and Gulliver have published a book on nine women and their front-line and behind-the-scenes efforts to power advocacy, featuring Ferguson’s and McNicol’s activism.