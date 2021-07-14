That was then, this is now The unedifying bust-up between Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and the entire state of Victoria continues. “They had a massive quarantine failure,” he told last night's 7.30. “Then they had an inquiry that didn’t find anyone took responsibility or made the decision.” Fair enough. But then he went on: “People are sick of [Dan Andrews'] whingeing and his politicking of the crisis.’’ On RN this morning, he doubled down, saying the Victorian government is being "petulant, childish and playing politics".

The rhetoric versus the reality of what support Victoria has received as opposed to New South Wales is explored elsewhere today. Regardless, it's worth pointing out Frydenberg's faux disgust at playing politics with the pandemic is utterly hollow. He spent chunks of last year exploiting the mental health struggles of Victorians (up to and including sharing the story of a friend of a friend's suicide in Parliament) to score political points against Victoria's Labor government. All this while his own government ceased JobSeeker -- perhaps not realising what a boon to mental health the ability to eat and pay rent can be for some people.

Musical seats Beyond the hypocrisy comes the question: what the hell is Frydenberg playing at politically? Just who is going to be won over by continuing to dismiss Victoria as though 2020 didn't happen? Even the Herald Sun is getting mad about the difference in approach. The recent Newspoll that showed a "clear path to victory" for Labor didn't show any seats in Victoria swapping over. Yet. If anything, you'd think the feds might want to start making nice with the state.