This is what happens when you keep digging down. You end up at a place where NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is telling the assembled media at the daily COVID press conference that the contradictory messages he and Gladys Berejiklian have just been giving about essential workers make perfect sense. And getting angry when the reporters ask how that can be.

To be precise: they want all non-essential workers to stay home. Asked to define an essential worker, Hazzard said that’s impossible, but employers and employees "know" who is essential, and please everyone just use your common sense.

That is, we should all instinctively know the answer to the question that the government says is too hard to answer.