ABC last night: Sonya Pemberton's Cracking COVID doco pulled in 501,000 nationally and Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb (who was excellent) got 842,000 -- two outstanding programs. Both explain why the ABC is essential -- they would never be made by Nine, Seven or Ten, or the faux journalists at Sky News. Cracking COVID made all previous efforts look poor in its simplifying the complexity of what is happening and speaking to two people damaged by a virus that the likes of Senator Matt Canavan reckons we can live with.

The MasterChef winner was announced to1.19 million people; the second part of the finale (aka the lead-up) averaged 1.05 million. There was a nice 15% or so turn-on for the winner’s announcement.

Ten goes backwards from now on most nights until the meat market programs arrive. Nine’s Beauty and the Geek with 722,000 suffered a 27% or so fall from the first ep on Sunday with 1 million -- dying on screen as it should (out-of-date pap).