The biggest contrast between Lockdown '21 and the original '20 edition, in technical terms, is that this time the pollies won’t shut the fuck up.
Remember last year during the “we’re all in it together” version, the best thing was we hardly heard from all but a handful for the duration?
This time it’s quite the opposite, which is not surprising given the absolute clusterfuck, another technical term, we’re witnessing.
