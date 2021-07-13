The Sydney advertising guru Siimon Reynolds isn't everyone's cup of tea, especially since he inserted an extra "I" into his first name (like the S in Sussan Ley) for numerology reasons -- an affectation which gave Siimon, creator of the knock 'em over like bowling pins HIV/AIDS scare campaign of the 1980s, that all important brand differentiation. Pretentious? Moi?

But Reynolds hit the nail on the head when he said you "can't bore people into action" -- a comment he has made on the federal government's new band-aid-on-the-arm COVID-19 campaign to get people up and out to be vaccinated.

To be honest you didn't need him to tell you that the sight of a dozen band-aids on (diversity correct) arms somehow fails to get the blood pumping. But why didn't someone in Canberra get that?