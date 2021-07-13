It’s taken less than a month for New South Wales to go from the “gold standard” of COVID-19 management to an outbreak that is shaping up to be the worst Australia has yet seen.

NSW Health reported the state’s first locally acquired cases of this wave on June 17. Three and a half weeks later, Gladys Berejiklian announced 112 new local cases amid increasingly strict lockdown measures for millions of Australians to combat the highly contagious Delta variant. That was yesterday; today there were 89 new cases.

The nature of outbreaks is that they tend to spiral out of control quickly, jumping from a handful of cases to dozens in only a day or two.