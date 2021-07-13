Four weeks ago, Dark Emu author Bruce Pascoe suffered a blow to his credibility that few would survive. With scholarly rigour, anthropologist Peter Sutton and archaeologist Keryn Walshe demolished key parts of Dark Emu's thesis -- a thesis hailed as a revelation by many, positing that Aboriginal people engaged in agriculture, irrigation and construction before European invasion, and were not solely hunter-gatherers.

Sutton, whose anthropological research underpinned the historic Wik native title claim 25 years ago, alleges that Pascoe's scholarship is "indefensible" and, further, that some of what he has written is "pure fiction".

Journalist and author on Indigenous affairs Stan Grant has weighed into the debate, describing Pascoe as a "conjurer" who "invites people to disbelieve their eyes".