Michael Mansell, chair of the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania, is a lawyer and a long-term activist for Aboriginal rights. Mansell has been vigilant when it comes the bona fides of those claiming Tasmanian Aboriginal ancestry and was one of 16 pale-skinned Aboriginal people named by News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt in articles found by the Federal Court to have breached section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

He supplied the following statement to Crikey.

One of the key demands from the 2017 Uluru gathering was the need for truth telling. Truth, of course, can often be as elusive as it is desirable, often judged by personal cultural experience -- a bit like beauty being in the eye of the beholder. But many facts are verifiable, a point that has haunted Bruce Pascoe since he made his claims in Dark Emu that we Aborigines were farmers, not "mere" hunters and gatherers, and that he was Aboriginal.