The last thing Australia needs right now, as the Delta variant whips through Sydney, is a bandaid solution. But that’s exactly what we got. Bandaids. On anonymous arms.

Shelve for a minute the appalling mismanagement of the vaccine rollout and the fact that even if people were magically motivated to get the jab, so many of them actually can’t.

The rollout is one thing, the vaccine hesitancy another. The stats show that even if the government builds it, many won’t come. That’s why some sort of convincing ad campaign is needed.