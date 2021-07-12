Australia’s ad-driven media are, predictably, excited that they’ve finally convinced the government to pay for advertising to push the COVID-19 vaccine. Money in the bank to do a public good. Good news all round.

The hope? The military metaphors -- just a little bit "boys-own" -- of the “Arm yourself against COVID-19” campaign, together with a more disciplined (and less politically self-interested) messaging out of the federal government, will nudge enough Australians to take advantage of the army sorting out logistics and big pharma coming through.

Hey presto! Australia surges to an 80% vaccinated adult population in that long-sought dream of post-pandemic herd immunity sometime between November and January (and certainly ahead of the 2022 federal election).