Back in January 2020, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson announced the birth of a website called Knewz, with a big promise: that it would transform the news and be "free of filter bubbles and narrow-minded nonsense".

“Knewz is unique in that readers can, at a single glance, see multiple sources. It is not egregious aggregation but generous aggregation. There are mastheads from across the political and regional spectrum, and premium publishers will not be relegated in the rankings,” he said.

"Knewz.com works by combining cutting edge, proprietary artificial intelligence with experienced editors. The technology constantly scans hundreds of real news sources, and editors curate a selection of headlines that provide a broad perspective on stories of the day.”