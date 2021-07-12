An average of 1.64 million people watched Ash Barty’s historic win in the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Nine late Saturday night. The first part of coverage had 1.85 million watching, which was most of the match, and 1.42 million watched the extended broadcast.

The 1.85 million was the biggest TV audience of the week. 1.39 million watched in the metros, 461,000 in the regions -- 508,000 in Sydney and "only" 429,000 in Melbourne, which is odd because tennis always does better down south.

Sunday night and early Monday it was the turn of the men, with Novak Djokovic winning a curious match against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. Curious in that the Italian bumbled his way to a win in the first set tie break before being flattened by the Joker. Just 434,000 people watched. Australians rightfully supported Barty.