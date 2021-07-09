Australia has a major productivity problem. As the government's recent intergenerational report says, achieving the report's assumption of 1.5% annual growth "will require an improvement over recent performance. Productivity growth averaged 1.2% annually over the last complete productivity cycle in the 2010s. Government policies can assist in lifting productivity, including by helping individuals and businesses take advantage of new innovations and technologies".

The Business Council of Australia, responding to the report, said "our growth prospects are weak unless we can substantially lift productivity growth from recent low rates".

So, logic would suggest we pursue every opportunity for productivity improvements in the workplace.