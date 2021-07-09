February 7, 1986, and the world’s press has descended on Haiti to witness the collapse of the murderous 28-year Duvalier dictatorship.

Trouble was, some of us nearly missed the historic moment because we were watching a man bite the head off a live chook.

I had arrived in the tiny troubled Caribbean nation days earlier with the rest of the international media throng to witness the death throes of the notorious regime made infamous by Graham Greene in his novel The Comedians.