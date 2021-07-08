The fact that in the last two weeks we’ve seen more of “COVID-19 Taskforce commander” Lieutenant General John Frewen than the prime minister, while the country’s largest city was back in lockdown along with much of the rest of the country, isn’t an accident.
Since June 21, Morrison has done five interviews and two media conferences, the most recent last Friday after the national cabinet meeting. He hasn’t been seen for nearly a full week.
In the same time period, Frewen has done four media conferences — one with Morrison — and six interviews, including two this week. He’s often been accompanied at media conferences by another military figure, Commodore Eric Young.
It’s reminiscent of Operation Sovereign Borders, when Morrison used a military uniform, filled by Angus Campbell, to impart authority to the operation and justify a persistent refusal to share any information about “on-water matters”.
Back then, though, Morrison would present at media conferences to refuse to provide information. Now he simply doesn’t hold media conferences.
To do so this week, to even call his usual 2GB radio interlocutors, would be to invite difficult questions about the Sydney lockdown, given Morrison’s previous endorsement of Gladys Berejiklian’s “gold standard” management of the pandemic and his support for her previous refusal to enter lockdown. And difficult questions about the culpability of the Commonwealth around quarantine facilities, the general vaccine rollout and, most particularly, the failure to vaccinate aged care workers, which was a specific Commonwealth responsibility that cannot, even with the most Morrisonian casuistry, be sloughed off to the states.
Other questions might also crop up — about his treatment of Julia Banks, about the presence of an alleged sexual harasser in his cabinet, about the Nationals’ failure to properly resolve allegations of sexual harassment against Barnaby Joyce, about his role in the car park rorts scandal.
It was somewhat different with Victoria’s most recent lockdown, when Morrison referred to that state as choosing to go into lockdown, and declining to offer any financial assistance until the optics looked so bad he was compelled to. Now Josh Frydenberg has been left to deal with Dominic Perrottet’s calls for help.
There’s something to be said for a “less is more” approach to prime ministerial media, rather than feeling the need to fill the news cycle, respond to every trivial issue and incessantly feed the media’s demand for announcements. But that’s during business-as-usual, and this is anything but. The vaccination program is off the rails, Sydney is locked down, a new virus variant is wreaking havoc with planning, and there’s growing evidence that people in Sydney aren’t paying much attention to lockdown rules. A national leader has to lead in such circumstances.
But Morrison’s last two media conferences have proved damaging. Last Friday’s media conference to unveil the halving of passenger caps, forced on him by the states, and a meaningless “four-point plan” out of lockdown. The one before that, from quarantine in the Lodge, was the now-notorious press conference where he appeared to urge young people to get AstraZeneca, leading to a week of bitter Commonwealth-state fighting. Is he worried his once sure touch in managing the press gallery is starting to slip?
Morrison had already ceded enormous power to state premiers. Now his absence makes him seem even less relevant, as if he were more ceremonial president of the federation than an actual political leader, waiting for a state funeral or royal visit to emerge and undertake his duties — or, at least, for the media to move on from Julia Banks, and Barnaby Joyce, and sexual harassment, and other inconveniences. When will it be judged safe for Morrison to come out of hiding?
You read him like a book Bernard and what a horrific read it is.
The man has serious character flaws which are highlighted by his belief in miracles and burning bushes and virgin births and ‘good’ will triumph! Incidentally, why was he rissoled from the Australian and NZ tourism jobs?
For gross financial mismanagement – ie – doing to them what he is now doing to us.
And from the bits and pieces that can gleaned from his tenure in those places: he was also a divisive and often absent manager, who had a tendency to blame others for his failures, while taking personal credit for achievements that he had little or nothing to do with.
Information on those matters is a closely held secret to never be released. I think he’s afraid that if we knew the truth he would never be re-elected.
As Guy Rundle writes:
” It is not Scotty from marketing but Scotty the son of a Christian evangelist cop-mayor, a man who ran a local council like a fiefdom for years. Of course he turns to the military as his total mismanagement of the situation becomes impossible to ignore.”
https://www.crikey.com.au/2021/07/07/administration-with-authority-how-putting-the-vaccine-rollout-in-military-hands-is-corrosive-for-the-country/
https://kangaroocourtofaustralia.com/2020/10/10/scott-morrison-was-sacked-as-managing-director-of-tourism-australia-for-financial-fraud-why-should-we-trust-him-with-our-money-now/
I blame for Fran Bailey all this – why didn’t she tell us all why she sacked him?
…. Funny thing is, I reckon he’d do the same thing – to shift any blame.
I would blame her too if I knew who she was and what she did or didn’t do.
Because loyal liberals look after their “mates in the liberal party”>
It is called Operation COVID shield because it is intended to shield Morrison, not the rest of us.
Good one!!! So true in fact.
The appointment of a goddamn lieutenant general to a role in civilian government, in consultation with business heads and excluding unions, community groups and, you know, parliament, should be on the front page of The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, and Guardian Australia. Instead there is anything but….Guy Rundle
This is the standard MO. Lie low for a while and then create a distraction,
The problem is that the last two distractions left him bleeding from both feet.
He is lying low trying to figure out when it will be safe to do so.
Government is now a Game of Clowns – and winter is coming.
He has no idea in pure and simple terms. A dangerous ideological zealot masquerading as a ring master in a circus of clowns thsat is L/NP.
Reverse of beam me up Scotty is beam Scotty up as he is not a intelligent life form!
Bring in the medals and uniforms, that’s his answer, make it a secret military led operation; can’t point the finger at dirty little scummo then.
”I do not believe that Lieutenant General John Frewen is personally, in any way, anti-democratic. But his appointment represents a corrosion of the democratic commitment. ” Rundle
And when he does return, he will undoubtedly claim to have previously answered, all the unanswered questions.