With Australia’s largest city locked down, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is missing in action. He has not made a single statement or spoken to the media since a brief press conference after national cabinet last Friday. We haven’t seen his face since a Facebook and Instagram selfie taken with the family dog at the weekend.

His social media posts have all been infographics about the vaccine rollout. He hasn’t even given the customary interviews with favourable media like 2GB or Sunrise. The photo-ops, a hallmark of Morrison’s media management game, have disappeared.

Aside from last Christmas and an official week of leave taken in January, this is the longest we’ve gone without hearing directly from Morrison via press conference, statement or media interview since his ill-fated Hawaii holiday at the height of the December 2019 bushfires. Between December 13 and 20 of that year, he did not make a single media appearance. His office spent days trying to shut down the rumours that he was on holiday with his family. He was forced to call the trip short and return home, expressing regret at any offence caused to people affected by the bushfires.