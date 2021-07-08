Farmer Wants a Wife on Seven with 1.07 million nationally and a solid 389,000 in the regions helped Seven win the bush, with assistance from the news and Home and Away. Nine won the metros thanks to the cast-offs from Ninja Warrior (926,000) and the 429,000 who watched Australia sneak a win over France in the rugby. The Tour de France on SBS from 8.30pm to about 2am averaged 279,000. The Front Bar on Seven got 421,000, including 219,000 in Melbourne.

Ash Barty at Wimbledon tonight -- watch or go to bed and hope? And the same question: what to do about an AFL game on Seven, an NRL game on Nine, the Tour se France on SBS and the tennis on Nine? Watch with crossed fingers.

Regional top five: Seven News, 617,000; Seven News 6.30, 589,000; Home and Away, 410,000; Farmer Wants a Wife, 389,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 366,000.