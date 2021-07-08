Researchers, governments, businesses and independent think tanks are more and more using artificial intelligence (AI) to try to stop bad actors doing bad things in the digital world.

Work by research houses across the globe has found more efficient ways of identifying the spread of harmful ideologies by using the power of computer and algorithms to weed out multitudes of posts pushing conspiracy theories -- which can range from the ideological dregs of QAnon, vaccination myths and white genocide, to individuals, businesses and national government infrastructure.

Rand Corporation published a study earlier this year (at the request of Google's Jigsaw) that resulted in the development of a way to search for conspiracy theories that meant both the theories and the nuance in the language used by the peddlers of them was being identified.