Two-thirds of staff in aged-care facilities have not been vaccinated and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney has led to four aged-care workers and six residents catching the virus.

The federal government oversees vaccinating disability and aged-care residents and had planned that the four private companies delivering doses should use excess vaccines on aged-care staff. But there were few vials left over, and the companies were confused over whether they were meant to vaccinate staff in the first place.

Despite the many failures, aged-care facilities have been used as a scapegoat by the government for low vaccination rates; many in the workforce say messaging has been unclear and organising their own doses difficult.