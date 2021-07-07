The Weakest Link was up 485,000 nationally from the previous week but down nearly 700,000 from the final of Australian Ninja Warrior (average 1.17 million). Sure it had a 9.20pm start, but it should have held more. Nevertheless, it did win the timeslot.
Ninja’s winner announcement averaged 1.24 million and the final lead-up averaged 1.98 million, Seven’s Farmer Wants a Wife averaged 1.07 million. MasterChef Australia was again squeezed with 782,000 for Ten. The news, Home and Away and Farmer Wants A Wife gave Seven another big win in regional markets.
Nine won the metros in total people and the main channels from Seven and Ten.
